STEM Lab for Kids “Owls”

Thursday, July 29, 2021

10:00 – 11:00 am

Environmental Learning Center

Bring your kids out to the Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, July 29th from 10:00-11:00 am for STEM Lab for Kids. The topic will be “Owls”. During this FREE program, kids will learn about the various species of owls that live in Iowa. We will have a fun time calling for owls and also dissecting owl pellets to find out what owls have eaten!

Please pre-register for this program by calling MCCB at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org. by July 25th.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92, Oskaloosa.