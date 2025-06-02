Steil Finishes Eighth at State

MARSHALLTOWN – North Mahaska junior Aly Steil has a broad smile on her face today. She carded a two-day 84-84 – 168 to finish eighth in the Class 1A state golf tournament. It is the highest finish of any Warhawk female golfer in school history.

Steil placed 33rd a year ago and used that experience to make 2025 a better finish. She entered Friday’s final round at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown in ninth and moved into sixth early in the round when some players ahead of her struggled early. She was playing with two of the leaders from day one, Calista Joyce of Emmetsburg who was runnerup and third place finisher Bretlyn Decker of Central City.

“That really helped me,” said Steil. “They are really good golfers, and I was trying to stay with them.”

Mount Ayr’s Jaylee Shaffer was the overall winner shooting a 79-77 – 156. Joyce finished 77-83 – 160 and Decker scored a 77-84 – 161.

Steil was pleased with her finish and plans to use this experience for a third trip next season.

“It is really exciting, I can’t really believe it,” said Steil, who earned a medal as one of the top 10 golfers in Class 1A. “Last year I was really nervous and this year I was able to play more relaxed.”

In Friday’s round she hit seven pars and eagled the ninth hole.

Steil said she plans to head to the course tomorrow (Saturday) with her father to continue to work towards next year.

“I plan to play and get more reps in,” said Steil. “I have to work hard in order to get back here next year.”