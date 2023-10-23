Statesmen Wrap Up Regular Season at Flaming Tiger NAIA Classic

Ashland, Neb.–The Statesmen women’s cross country team closed out its regular season Saturday as it competed at the Flaming Tiger NAIA Classic.

William Penn placed 22nd out of 23 teams with 648 points, while #3 College of Idaho won the team crown with 44 points. The Classic was a stacked field, featuring seven ranked teams (six in the top 10) and four more squads receiving votes, highlighted by #1 Taylor.

Ellyse Tingelstad of College of Idaho led the 288-runner field on the 6K course with a time of 20:52.0.

Briana Admire (Fr., Galesburg, Ill., Biology) guided the navy and gold by placing 114th at 24:51.8.

Michaela Kmiec (Sr., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) was next, finishing 157th in a time of 25:37.9, while Charlotte Hele (Apple Valley, Calif., Undecided) crossed the line in a time of 26:23.7 for a placing of 192nd.

Roselaure Fuller (Jr., Pella, Iowa, Nursing), with a time of 29:08.6 (262nd), and Morgan Taylor (So., Galesburg, Ill., Nursing), with a time of 31:43.3 (277th), completed the varsity scoring.

“We got to go toe-to-toe with a handful of top-10 teams; what a great experience!” Head Coach Caleb Drake said. “There can be a lot of nerves in a race this size and with this deep of competition, but no one on our team let that get the best of them. We competed well and will learn from this experience as we look to move the program forward.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 5 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.