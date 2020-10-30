Statesmen to Play Culver-Stockton Sunday

Oskaloosa–Following the postponement of Saturday’s Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division football game against Peru State, coupled with Clarke’s postponement against Culver-Stockton, William Penn and Culver-Stockton have agreed to move their game up to this weekend.

With both programs facing an open weekend, the athletic directors at WPU and C-SC decided to move their originally-scheduled game of November 14 up to this Sunday, November 1 in Oskaloosa. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Statesmen Community Stadium.

“The athletic directors in our conference are in constant communication,” Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “It is a priority to get games in, even if that leads to schedule changes that are different and uncomfortable when compared to a normal year. Culver-Stockton is healthy and ready to play, we are healthy and ready to play, and we cannot waste any weekends at this point. We are excited to have college football on Sunday in Oskaloosa.”

A make-up date for WPU’s matchup with Peru State has still yet to be determined.

To view William Penn’s new football schedule, go to https://www.statesmenathletics.com/schedule/24/2