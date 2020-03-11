Statesmen Struggle Against #9 Life

Marietta, Ga.–The William Penn women’s lacrosse team failed in its attempt to upset #9 Life Tuesday, falling 25-2 in non-conference action.

WPU (2-3), which had defeated Brenau just 24 hours earlier, was without one of its top players, Hallie Clark (Fr., Centerville, Utah, Undecided), and could not keep up with the Running Eagles (7-1).

LU scored early and often, building a 20-0 lead at halftime. A running clock helped keep the margin as small as possible as the navy and gold were only outscored 5-2 in the second half.

MacKenzie Petersen (Fr., Albertville, Minn., General Accounting) tallied a goal with eight minutes remaining off a pass from Mia Arnone (Fr., St. Louis, Mo., Digital Communication).

Bailee Royal (Fr., Hallsville, Texas, Sports Management) closed out the scoring with an unassisted mark with only 40 seconds left.

Madison Reed (Fr., Shakopee, Minn., Secondary Education) recorded 11 saves in the setback.

Overall, the Statesmen were outshot 45-11 and gave up 28 ground balls, compared to just 17 for William Penn. WPU committed 27 turnovers (20 for Life), while clearing the ball on only six of their 17 attempts (LU was 14-for-18).

Next Up: William Penn travels to Hilton Head, S.C. Wednesday to face #5 Lawrence Tech in non-conference play at 8:30 a.m. (CST). It is the final non-conference battle of the year for the Statesmen.