Statesmen Start Tourney Season at Simpson Event

Indianola–The William Penn men’s wrestling team returned to action just two days after its season opener as several members competed at the Simpson Luther Hill Invitational Saturday.

In a tournament that featured both an Open division and a Freshman/Sophomore division, eight different individuals claimed a victory.

Hector Diaz (So., Miami, Fla., Human Services) led the way for WPU in the Open division, going 4-2 with two major decisions at 149 pounds.

157-pounder Braden Peglow (Jr., Vail, Ariz., Business Management) won three of his five matches with all three victories coming via major decision.

Carson Jensen (Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) pinned a pair of foes at 141 pounds, while 125-pounder Jeffery Myers (Jr., Yelm, Wash., Secondary Education) claimed a fall and Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) also notched a win at 174 pounds.

Jacob Perry (Fr., Salisbury, N.C., Undecided) paced the navy and gold in the younger division, picking up two falls at 141 pounds.

157-pounder Trent Evans (So., Houston, Texas, Mechanical Engineering), with one technical fall, and 174-pounder Kendal Pugh (So., Letts, Iowa, Business Management), with one fall and one major decision, also had their hands raised twice.

“This tournament provided an excellent opportunity for our younger athletes to gain valuable match experience as well as find specific areas where each individual can improve,” Head Coach Drew Sams said. “The upperclassmen we sent also performed well in the Open division, which should help to build confidence as we enter a busy competition season. The team showed great effort, which allowed us to see what we need to focus on when we get back in the practice room. Overall, I believe this was a significant step in the growth and development of our athletes.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Baldwin City, Kan. next Thursday to face Baker in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6 p.m.