Statesmen Shut Out by Top-Ranked GVU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s wrestling team failed to record a huge upset Friday, falling 54-0 to #1 Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet.

While WPU (1-9, 1-4 Heart) was unable to pick up a victory in the seven contested matches against Grand View (8-0, 4-0 Heart), two individuals did go the distance.

Joe Eads (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology) produced the best fight of the night, falling just 2-0 to Brenna Grayson at 149 pounds, giving up one point to both a penalty (locked hands) and to riding time.

125-pounder Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Jr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) also went the full seven minutes, dropping a 10-2 major decision to Sidney Oliver.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Saturday to compete in the Missouri Valley Open. Action begins at 9 a.m.

125–Sidney Oliver (G) won by major decision over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 10-2 (0-4)

133–Shea Ruffridge (G) won by technical fall over Darquell Pierre, 17-0 (0-9)

141–Kendon Lee (G) won by fall over McGwire Bottorff, 1:08 (0-15)

149–Grayson Brenna (G) won by decision over Joe Eads, 2-0 (0-18)

157–Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer (G) won by forfeit (0-24)

165–Jacob Shoop (G) won by forfeit (0-30)

174–Zach Lee (G) won by fall over Darwin Diaz, 3:37 (0-36)

184–Kendrick Jones (G) won by fall over John Anderson, 0:41 (0-42)

197–Evan Hansen (G) won by forfeit (0-48)

285–Matt Kent (G) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 1:20 (0-54)