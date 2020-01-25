Statesmen Shut Out by Top-Ranked GVU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s wrestling team failed to record a huge upset Friday, falling 54-0 to #1 Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet.

While WPU (1-9, 1-4 Heart) was unable to pick up a victory in the seven contested matches against Grand View (8-0, 4-0 Heart), two individuals did go the distance.

Joe Eads (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology) produced the best fight of the night, falling just 2-0 to Brenna Grayson at 149 pounds, giving up one point to both a penalty (locked hands) and to riding time.

125-pounder Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Jr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) also went the full seven minutes, dropping a 10-2 major decision to Sidney Oliver.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Saturday to compete in the Missouri Valley Open. Action begins at 9 a.m.

125–Sidney Oliver (G) won by major decision over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 10-2 (0-4)
133–Shea Ruffridge (G) won by technical fall over Darquell Pierre, 17-0 (0-9)
141–Kendon Lee (G) won by fall over McGwire Bottorff, 1:08 (0-15)
149–Grayson Brenna (G) won by decision over Joe Eads, 2-0 (0-18)
157–Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer (G) won by forfeit (0-24)
165–Jacob Shoop (G) won by forfeit (0-30)
174–Zach Lee (G) won by fall over Darwin Diaz, 3:37 (0-36)
184–Kendrick Jones (G) won by fall over John Anderson, 0:41 (0-42)
197–Evan Hansen (G) won by forfeit (0-48)
285–Matt Kent (G) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 1:20 (0-54)

Posted by on Jan 25 2020. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

       

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News