Statesmen Return to Action at SAU Battle in the Hive

Davenport–The William Penn track and field teams knocked off the rust from holiday break by competing in the St. Ambrose Battle in the Hive Saturday.

Both teams placed fifth out of eight programs with the men scoring 59.33 points and the women claiming 43 points. Loras swept the team crowns.

Ethan Harrington (Jr., Melcher, Iowa, Industrial Technology) tallied the top individual finish for the men as he was second in the high jump at 5-9.25.

A two-time point-scorer, Jasper Stottlemyer (Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) guided a quartet of Statesmen who placed in the bronze position. The senior was third in the shot put at 49-1.75 and eighth in the weight throw at 45-7.

Showalter Johnson (Fr., Nassau, Bahamas) topped the sprinters by taking third in the 60-meter dash (6.95 seconds), while Torian Kingston (Sr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) was third in the 400-meter dash (50.72). Justin Moeller (Jr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) was third as well in the long jump at 22-9.

Johnson was joined by four more teammates in the 60’s top 10. Joel Brown (Sr., Columbus, Ga., Engineering Technology) was fourth (7.05), while Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) and Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.) tied for seventh at 7.18. Jaelen Love (Sr., Crown Point, Ind., Secondary Education) took ninth in 7.20 seconds.

The duo of Dagrin and Love also claimed top-10 finishes in the 200-meter dash with Love in fifth (22.74) and Dagrin in 10th (23.21). Josh Ogden (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) joined them in the top grouping, ending up seventh in 23.09.

Jonah Heckenberg (So., Stockport, Iowa, Business Management) was WPU’s top distance runner, finishing fifth in the one-mile run at 4:40.75.

Jaden Loveless (Fr., Des Moines, Iowa) rounded out his squad’s top competitors with a 10th-place effort in the 400 (52.77).

Danisha Washington (Sr., Peoria, Ill.) recorded the women’s best placing as she claimed runner-up recognition in the 60 at 8.07.

Breana Roberts (Jr., Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, Biology) and Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) were just behind Washington in the 60 with Roberts taking third (8.08) and Batu-Tiako placing seventh (8.13).

Each individual also scored points in a second event with Batu-Tiako finishing fourth in the long jump (16-10.75) and Roberts placing sixth in the 200 (28.02).

Raven Williams (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev.) garnered third-place honors in the 400 in a time of 1:01.64, while Michaela Kmiec (Jr., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) was seventh in the race at 1:05.90.

Katherine Hunter (Sr., Bloomfield, Iowa) scored in the 60-meter hurdles (10.58), while Tabitha Rogers (Fr., Venice, Calif.) had a solid showing in the 200 in 28.93 seconds.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Davenport next Friday to compete in the St. Ambrose Bumble Rumble.