Statesmen Receiving Votes in First Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn baseball team is off to a hot start this season and the national raters have rewarded them as the NAIA released its first top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (11-3) is unofficially 33rd nationally with 26 points. It is the first time the program has been included in the rating since ending the 2019 campaign at #35.

The Statesmen are one of just two representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the ranking. Central Methodist is the other squad, currently sitting at #8.

Southeastern (Fla.) is the new NAIA’s #1 with 529 points, while Tennessee Wesleyan, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), LSU Shreveport, and Georgia Gwinnett round out the top five.

WPU continues its season Sunday and Monday with a four-game series against Evangel in Springfield, Mo. Both doubleheaders will start at noon.

Posted by on Mar 9 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News