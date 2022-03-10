Statesmen Receiving Votes in First Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn baseball team is off to a hot start this season and the national raters have rewarded them as the NAIA released its first top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (11-3) is unofficially 33rd nationally with 26 points. It is the first time the program has been included in the rating since ending the 2019 campaign at #35.

The Statesmen are one of just two representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the ranking. Central Methodist is the other squad, currently sitting at #8.

Southeastern (Fla.) is the new NAIA’s #1 with 529 points, while Tennessee Wesleyan, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), LSU Shreveport, and Georgia Gwinnett round out the top five.

WPU continues its season Sunday and Monday with a four-game series against Evangel in Springfield, Mo. Both doubleheaders will start at noon.