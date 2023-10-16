Statesmen Receiving Votes for Possibly First Time Ever

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s cross country team is doing things that no previous Statesmen squad has, including being part of the national poll as the NAIA released its third top-25 ranking Thursday.

WPU is unofficially 35th with seven points. It is believed to be the first time in school history that the program is ranked or receiving votes in a national rating (no polls can be located prior to 2011).

The Statesmen, who have won two tournaments this fall (first for WPU since 2004), most recently competed well at the Briar Cliff Invitational where they defeated one team that previously was in the receiving votes section.

William Penn is one of two representatives in the poll from the Heart of America Athletic Conference, joined by Benedictine which is #34 with 12 points.

Indiana Wesleyan is pacing the NAIA with 589 points and 18 first-place votes, while The Master’s (Calif.) is second with two top votes. Milligan (Tenn.), with the final first-place ballot, is third, while Saint Mary (Kan.) and Eastern Oregon round out the top five.

The Statesmen wrap up their regular season next Saturday by traveling to Ashland, Neb. to compete in the Flaming Tiger NAIA Classic. The men’s race starts at 10:45 a.m.