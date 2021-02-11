Statesmen Receive First-Place Vote in Fourth Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s basketball team has influenced one rater to put it at the top as the NAIA released its fourth top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (18-1, 16-1 Heart), which has won seven games in a row, remains #3 in the nation with 555 points, but has also garnered one first-place vote. It is the second time this season that the navy and gold have received a top vote. The team’s streak of being ranked in the top 25 has now been extended to 49 consecutive polls.

Benedictine (Kan.) has joined the Statesmen in the top 25 at #25, while Park (#34) continues to represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the receiving votes section.

The top five (top seven to be exact) remains the same with Indiana Wesleyan (586 points, 15 first-place votes) still #1. LSU Shreveport is again second with the final five first-place votes, while Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) is fourth and Arizona Christian is fifth.

William Penn will remain in Oskaloosa Thursday for its regular season home finale, hosting Central Methodist in Heart play at 7 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Rating #4 – February 10, 2021

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Indiana Wesleyan (15)

2. LSU Shreveport (La.) (5)

3. William Penn (1)

4. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

5. Arizona Christian

6. Shawnee State (Ohio)

7. Faulkner (Ala.)

8. Morningside

9. SAGU (Texas)

10. Providence (Mont.)

11. Talladega (Ala.)

12. Science & Arts (Okla.)

13. Marian (Ind.)

14. Georgetown (Ky.)

15. Stillman (Ala.)

16. Loyola (La.)

17. Bethel (Ind.)

18. Bethel (Kan.)

19. LSU Alexandria (La.)

20. Texas A&M Texarkana

21. Jamestown (N.D.)

22. Oklahoma Wesleyan

23. Warner (Fla.)

24. William Jessup (Calif.)

25. Benedictine (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Xavier (La.) 115, Thomas More (Ky.) 79, Holy Cross (Ind.) 69, Carroll (Mont.) 68, Central Baptist (Ark.) 49, Northwestern 40, Dillard (La.) 37, Point (Ga.) 29, Park (Mo.) 23, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 22, Cumberlands (Ky.) 17, The Master’s (Calif.) 16, Saint Francis (Ind.) 14, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Grace (Ind.) 11, Valley City State (N.D.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 5, Cornerstone (Mich.) 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3.