Statesmen Put Scare into MNU, Falter in Second Half

Olathe, Kan.–The William Penn women’s basketball team was poised for a big upset Saturday, but could not replicate an impressive first half in a 60-47 setback to MidAmerica Nazarene in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.

WPU (3-23, 3-12 Heart) led the Pioneers (13-9, 10-4) at intermission, but could not complete the upset against the program picked to win the Heart this season.

Morgan Terry (Jr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) scored six of the visitor’s first nine points as the navy and gold pulled out to an 11-8 advantage. Unfortunately, MNU regrouped and eventually led 16-12 after 10 minutes on the hardwood.

The Statesmen, who were outshot 37.5%-34.0% overall, refused to just pack it up, but instead strung together numerous defensive stops, including not allowing the home team to score a field goal over the last 4:58 of the second quarter. WPU was also shut down offensively, however, but a three-pointer by Amanee Clark (So., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services) just prior to the buzzer sounding lifted the visiting crew to a 26-24 halftime edge.

William Penn continued to pour it on defensively in the early minutes of the third period. The Pioneers, who hit just one basket over the first four minutes, finally broke free, though, and used a 12-3 run to take the lead for good.

The Statesmen stayed close by posting a 38-34 advantage on the glass, highlighted by a 13-11 mark on the offensive end. Emma Morts (Jr., Milford, Ill., Business Management) had a great showing in that department with 10 rebounds.

Terry finished with 10 points, as did Zantasia White (Jr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education), while Ally Stewart (Jr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) narrowly missed double digits with eight points. White stole three balls as well.

Alexis True (Fr., Frankfort, Ky., Exercise Science) scored six points with four assists, while Clark and Journie Augmon (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) both contributed five points on the afternoon.

William Penn had a tough outing at the free-throw line (10-for-18) and from behind the arc (3-for-17). Conversely, the Pioneers connected on nine three-pointers.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Parkville, Mo. next Wednesday to face Park in Heart action at 5:30 p.m.