Statesmen Push #13 Columbia to Five Sets in Homecoming Loss

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s volleyball team had one of its best outings of the season, but it unfortunately was not enough in a 3-2 non-conference loss to #13 Columbia on Homecoming Saturday.

WPU (15-13) lost by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 26-28, 5-15.

The Statesmen opened the evening with four unanswered points and went wire-to-wire to gain a 1-0 advantage in the match.

The hosts trailed 4-1 early in the second round, but pulled close and stayed close. Still down 20-18, three consecutive William Penn kills, including a pair by Andressa Borges (Jr., Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sports Management), gave the home team a lead for good as it took a commanding 2-0 edge against the Cougars (22-6).

Despite 14 kills by Alyvia Johnson (Jr., Owatonna, Minn., Business Management) in the third and fourth sets, the Statesmen unfortunately could not put the visiting crew away. WPU trimmed a nine-point deficit down to one in the third, but could not get over the hump.

In the fourth, William Penn trailed by as many as five points, but fought all the way back and actually earned a match point, but was unable to finish off the Cougars.

The Statesmen unfortunately ran out of gas in the fifth and final set in a match where they were outhit .235-.230.

Johnson had a massive outing, tallying a career-high 26 kills on a .362 hitting clip. The junior also notched 24 digs for an incredible double-double.

Katlyn Jeter (Jr., Solon, Iowa, Business Management) was next with nine kills in addition to 18 digs, while Borges had eight kills. Jade Melton (Sr., Hallsville, Mo., Psychology) and Alyssa Young (Sr., Winter Springs, Fla., Exercise Science), who also had six block assists, both tallied seven kills, while Hungate managed six winners.

Mia Brady (So., Pontiac, Ill., Exercise Science) matched Johnson with a double-double as she recorded 32 assists and 13 digs, while Cate Hahn (Jr., St. Charles, Mo., Biology) assisted on 28 kills.

William Penn and Columbia both recorded eight blocks Saturday.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Tuesday to host Mount Mercy in Heart play at 7 p.m. The match will also serve as Senior Night.