Statesmen of the Week: Trey Mosley and Andressa Borges

Oskaloosa–Football player Trey Mosley (So., Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kinesiology) and women’s volleyball player Andressa Borges (So., Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sports Management) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of September 26-October 2, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Mosley had not only a career day, but a record-setting one as well against Central Methodist last Saturday. The sophomore hauled in a school-record 14 receptions for 109 yards in WPU’s 9-6 win. The old record was 12 catches. Mosley tallied four grabs of at least 12 yards.

Borges tallied 33 kills (2.54 per set) on a .280 attack percentage as William Penn posted 2-1 record last week. The sophomore also managed four digs and 13 blocks (six solos, seven assists). Her top performance came against Grand View last Tuesday as she posted 18 kills on a .333 clip, while finishing with six solo blocks.

