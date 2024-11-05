Statesmen of the Week: Manny Hammonds and Kaya Caprini

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Manny Hammonds (So., Des Moines, Iowa, New Media) and women’s volleyball player Kaya Caprini (Jr., Minneapolis, Minn., Psychology) have been named Statesmen of the Week for October 28-November 3, an honor presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Hammonds delivered a strong performance over the weekend, leading William Penn in scoring. He contributed nine points to an 87-64 victory over IU Kokomo Friday and followed up with a team-high 14 points in a hard-fought 70-65 win over East-West Saturday. Hammonds worked on both ends of the court, adding one steal against IUK and grabbing three rebounds against EWU.

Caprini anchored the defense as a back row presence last week, reaching double-digit digs in each of William Penn’s three matches. Her top performance came in a 3-1 win over Baker Saturday, where she recorded 15 digs and added two service aces, helping her team to victory. For the week, she tallied 49 total digs (3.77 per set), while also recording four aces.

