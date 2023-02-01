Statesmen of the Week: Justin Moeller and Tabitha Rogers

Oskaloosa–Men’s track and field athlete Justin Moeller (Sr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) and women’s track and field athlete Tabitha Rogers (So., Venice, Calif., Elementary Education) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of January 23-29, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Moeller broke the school heptathlon record at the Central Multi-Events last Thursday and Friday. The senior scored 4,634 points in the seven-event competition, breaking the previous record of 4,131 points by Earl George in 2017.

He tallied 825 points in the 60-meter hurdles (8.65 seconds), 778 points in the long jump (22-5.75), 752 points in the 60-meter dash (7.38), 714 points in the high jump (6-2.75), and 666 points in the 1,000-meter run (2:59.81).

Rogers was twice in the top 10 at the Grinnell Invitational Saturday. The sophomore placed third out of 21 runners in the 60-meter dash in 8.27 seconds and was fourth out of 23 competitors in the 200-meter dash in 28.15 seconds. She helped William Penn finish fifth in the team standings.

