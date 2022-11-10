Statesmen of the Week: Jagger Blubaugh and Holly Boeke

Oskaloosa–Football player Jagger Blubaugh (Jr., Wichita, Kan., Exercise Science) and shotgun sports athlete Holly Boeke (So., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of October 31-November 6, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Blubaugh led the defense as William Penn held Clarke to just one field goal in last Saturday’s 14-3 win. The junior tallied 12 tackles (8 solos, 4 assists), including 3.5 for loss. He also recorded a sack and intercepted a pass. Overall, WPU limited the Pride to 155 total yards of offense, including -7 yards rushing.

In last weekend’s NCSSAA Iowa State Shoot, she helped William Penn to the team crown, its third state title in a row. It is also the program’s fourth-consecutive win this fall and its sixth title overall. Boeke placed in the top five in the female HOA standings, while leading all women in American Skeet at 96-for-100. She was also third among women in Sporting Clays at 73-for-100.

