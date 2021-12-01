Statesmen of the Week Honors to Cruesoe, White

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Chanze Cruesoe (So., St. Louis, Mo., Business Management) and women’s basketball player Zantasia White (Jr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of November 22-28, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Cruesoe opened his week with 16 points and a career-high eight rebounds against Columbia. He added four steals and three assists in the win. The sophomore then produced a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists in a win over Iowa Wesleyan. He narrowly missed a triple-double by corralling seven rebounds. For the week, Cruesoe was 50.0% from the field and a perfect 1.000% from the free-throw line (12-for-12).

White scored 17 points against Quincy to open her week. She then had an even better performance versus Haskell Indian Nations, posting a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. The junior knocked down four of her five three-point attempts against HINU. She shot 43.3% from the field and 50.0% from behind the arc during the week.

