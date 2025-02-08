Statesmen Jump to Program-Best No. 3

Oskaloosa–An influx of talent at the semester break has provided a significant boost to the William Penn women’s wrestling team as the NAIA released its sixth set of polls this week.

As a team, WPU improved three positions to a program record of No. 3 with 154 points. The squad’s 11 individuals ranked in top 20 also matches a school record.

Life (Ga.) remained on top of the national standings with 224 points, while Grand View (195) is second. Providence (Mont.) (150) is fourth, and Cumberlands (Ky.) and Southern Oregon (146 points each) are tied for fifth.

The additions of 117-pounder Christianah Ogunsanya (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) and 138-pounder Esther Kolawole (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) have made the difference for the navy and gold as both individuals come in at No. 1 in their first-ever rankings.

117-pounder Zao Estrada (Fr., Bluffton, S.C., Sociology) is next for WPU in third, while 124-pounder Joanna Vanderwood (Sr., Graham, Wash., Nursing) is fourth and 138-pounder Kendall Bostelman (Jr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) is fifth.

131-pounder Devin Patton (Jr., Plano, Texas, Business Management) is also in position to finish on the podium in March as she is sixth.

America Lopez (So., Val Verde, Calif., Psychology) is in the top 10 as well, being No. 9 at 180 pounds, while 160-pounder Alexa Wolf (Fr., Rogers, Ark., Business Management) is 13th.

103-pounder Lily Zapata (Fr., Lewisville, Texas, Sociology) and 131-pounder Tyler Swanigan (Fr., Northville, Mich., Kinesiology) are both 14th. Catherine Steinkamp (Sr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) rounds out the squad’s nationally-ranked wrestlers as she is 18th at 124 pounds.

William Penn has also made up ground in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Statesmen remain second, but now have 185 points, while GVU continues to pace the league with 215 points.

The trio of Ogunsanya, Kolawole, and Wolf head the Statesmen in the Heart as all are No. 1 at their weights.

Estrada and Vanderwood are second, while Zapata, Patton, and Bostelman are third. Lopez sits in fourth, while Swanigan is fifth.

Steinkamp and 145-pounder Espie Almazan (Fr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Political Science) are both seventh as well.