Statesmen Finish Fifth at Wildcat Challenge, Keykal Rolls WPU’s First 300

Lawrence, Kan.–The William Penn men’s bowling team took fifth place in the Baker Wildcat Challenge over the weekend, and saw a program first as well.

Bryce Keykal (Fr., Princeton, Minn., Education), bowling for the varsity reserve team, authored the first 300 game in school history in his fifth game of the individual rounds. Keykal also finished third overall in the tournament out of 107 bowlers, finishing with 1,125 total pins.

Jayson Miner (Sr., Silvis, Ill., Business Management) was the leading performer for the varsity squad, coming in 12th with a total count of 1,064 pins and a game average of 213. Rok Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) and Brandon Freese (Sr., Marshalltown, Iowa, Software Engineering) finished close behind in 15th and 16th. Kostric knocked down 1,033 pins, and Freese finished just a tick behind with 1,024.

Aleksander Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) and Ryan Dudley (Sr., Anchorage, Alaska, Business Management) both finished in the top 30 as well, and finished tied for 27th with 961 overall pins. Aleksander had a high game of 250, while Dudley had a best showing of 245.

The navy and gold were at the top of the pack following the individual portion, and had a strong performance in Baker play as well, finishing with the highest team total of 3,492 pins. They entered the final Baker championship round as the #1 seed, but could not advance out of the first pod of championship Baker play, finishing in fifth for the competition.

What’s Next: The Statesmen hit the road to head to Indianapolis next weekend for the Hoosier Classic. The Hoosier will take place from February 19-20.