Statesmen Finish 10th in League Championship

Cedar Rapids–The William Penn women’s track and field team battled against its league foes Friday and Saturday and had numerous point-scorers at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.

WPU placed 10th out of 13 squads with 31 points, while Central Methodist won the team crown with 179 points. Benedictine was a close runner-up with 161.5 points.

Abigaille Batu-Tiako (Jr., Plattsburgh, N.Y., Business Management) guided the navy and gold by scoring in three separate events. The junior finished fifth in both the long jump at 17-5.5 and high jump at 5-1. She was also seventh in the 100-meter dash in 13.04 seconds.

Raven Williams (Grad., Las Vegas, Nev., Master’s of Organizational Leadership) had the highest individual finish, taking fourth in the 400-meter dash in 59.66 seconds; Williams just missed scoring twice as she ended up 10th in the 200-meter dash (26.33 seconds).

William Penn’s 4×100-meter relay team (49.48 seconds) and 4×400-meter relay team (4:09.72) matched Williams as both were fourth at the Championship.

Alexandra Rose (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) nipped Batu-Tiako in the 100 by finishing sixth in the 100 in 12.84 seconds, while Erica Martin (Jr., Detroit, Mich., Sports Management) was also sixth in the shot put at 40-8.25.

Tabitha Rogers (So., Venice, Calif., Elementary Education) placed 11th in the 100 in 12.86 seconds, and Phoebe Burt (So., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) took 13th in the discus at 121-2.

“This was not exactly what we had hoped for, but it was still a pretty good showing nonetheless,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said.