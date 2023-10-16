Statesmen Fall to League-Leading Vikings for First League Loss

Marshall, Mo.–The William Penn men’s soccer team came up short for the first time in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, falling 4-0 to #16 Missouri Valley Saturday.

#14 WPU (9-2-4, 4-1-3 Heart) was outshot just 9-8, but failed to get on the board against the Vikings (8-4, 7-1 Heart), who now strengthen their hold on the top spot in the league. MVC is first in the Heart standings with 21 points, while William Penn, which had a chance to tie its foe at the top, drops to third with 15 points. Mount Mercy is back in second with 16 points.

The navy and gold tallied the night’s first four shots, but none got through (two were saved). Unfortunately, the home squad then struck gold on its opening attempt, scoring at the 31:35 mark.

The visitors continued to play even with MVC, but were unable to find the equalizer. Instead, the Vikings doubled their edge in the 65th minute and then put the contest away with goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes.

Seven Statesmen managed a shot, but Emre Baris (Fr., Dortmund, Germany, Business Management) was the only one with multiple efforts (two shots total).

“We were just not ready for the big occasion and hostile environment,” Head Coach Simon Brown said. “Missouri Valley played its best game of the season and fully deserved the win. We now look forward to getting some rest on the bye week and playing at home next weekend.”

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Saturday to host Culver-Stockton in Heart play at 1:30 p.m. for Homecoming.