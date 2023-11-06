Statesmen Fall to GVU but Gain Ground in Rock and Ladder Series

Oskaloosa–The final score may indicate another loss to its rival, but the William Penn football team showed a positive trajectory in a 35-6 Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division setback to #2 Grand View Saturday.

WPU (4-5, 2-2 North) watched GVU (9-0, 4-0 North) once again hoist the Rock and Ladder trophy, but it was not without a significant fight. The navy and gold kept the Vikings below their season averages for yards and points, while also scoring for the first time in the series since 2019.

The visitors took the opening kickoff and were met with resistance, needing over four minutes to tally their first score. The home squad then looked solid on the offensive end, going 39 yards on seven plays, but ultimately turning the ball over in Grand View territory.

The Statesmen again forced the Vikings to work for it, but GVU eventually scored another touchdown to lead 14-0 after the first quarter.

William Penn then forced a Grand View punt, one of four on the day for the visiting crew. The kick was not a good one, leaving the navy and gold in prime field position at their own 45-yard line. Jaris Acklin (So., Mountain View, Mo., Wellness and Recreation), starting in place of an injured Sterling Ramsey II (So., Broken Arrow, Okla., Business Management), sparked the drive by finding ODarius King (Fr., Tampa, Fla., Business Management) for a 34-yard pass completion. The drive unfortunately stalled out, but Ethan Olivas (Jr., Eddyville, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) was able to get his team on the board with a 42-yard field goal.

Grand View then added a touchdown as the sides headed to their locker rooms with WPU trailing 21-3.

The first two possessions for both teams in the third quarter did not net any points as the Statesmen continued to find their groove, but with just over a minute left in the period, the Vikings produced a touchdown.

The visitors tacked on one more touchdown early in the fourth, while WPU used a no-huddle offense midway through the final quarter to move 43 yards on eight plays. Again, the drive ran out of gas, but Olivas saved the day with a 41-yard field goal to cap the day’s scoring.

Overall, the Statesmen were outgained 411-184, including 160 yards through the air by Acklin on 11-for-23 passing. The sophomore found seven different receivers with Damian Tanelus (Fr., Miami, Fla., Exercise Science) leading the charge on three receptions for 45 yards.

Keegan Simmons (Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Elementary Education) proved to be William Penn’s top rusher, carrying the pigskin seven times for 26 yards.

Seemingly everywhere on the field Saturday, Harlan Plumber (Sr., Bryan, Texas, Exercise Science) paced the defense with 16 tackles, including two for loss. Turner Ellis (Grad., Urbandale, Iowa, Master’s of Sports Management) also had a strong afternoon with eight stops.

“I am proud of our guys for competing so well against one heck of a football team,” Head Coach Marc Benavidez said. “We are looking forward to one last opportunity to ring the bell next week.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa next Saturday to host Heart North Division foe Graceland in the season finale at 1 p.m. The game will also serve as Senior Day.