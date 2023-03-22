Statesmen Enter Postseason at #8

Oskaloosa–As it turns its sights on postseason competition, the William Penn men’s volleyball team is right in the thick of it as the NAIA released its fourth top-15 poll Wednesday.

WPU (16-9, 14-4 Heart) is again #8 in the country with 192 points.

One of six Heart of America Athletic Conference programs in the rating, the Statesmen have four league foes joining them in the top 15. Park is #3, while Grand View is #9, Missouri Baptist is #11, and Mount Mercy is #14.

Missouri Valley sits unofficially 20th in the NAIA.

Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) is the nation’s new #1 with 294 points and 13 first-place votes. Former top squad Vanguard (Calif.) is second with the final three top ballots, while Ottawa (Ariz.) and The Master’s (Calif.) conclude the top five.

William Penn currently awaits its opponent in the Heart Championship Semifinals. The game, which will be played in Oskaloosa, is set for next Wednesday at 7 p.m.