Statesmen End September with 4-1 Setback to MNU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team was unable to get a win on home soil Saturday as it fell 4-1 to MidAmerica Nazarene in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

WPU (3-5-1, 0-3-1 Heart) was outshot 21-3 by the Pioneers (4-4-1, 2-2 Heart), including a 10-2 mark in shots on goal.

MNU opened the day’s scoring at the 7:06 mark and then added another score just over three minutes later.

Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) cut the deficit in half when she scored unassisted at the 27:20 juncture. The senior tallied two of her squad’s three attempts.

Unfortunately, that was the only offense the hosts could muster. The Pioneers tacked on a goal before halftime and right after the break to cap the scoring.

Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) finished the outing with six saves between the pipes.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa next Wednesday to host Central Methodist in Heart action at 5 p.m.