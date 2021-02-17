Statesmen Drop Trio of Duals to Close Regular Season

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team finished off the regular season by hosting three duals Tuesday.

WPU (2-7, 0-5 Heart) dropped the first matchup 29-3 to Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Missouri Valley before also falling 15-13 to Waldorf in another Heart outing. The night concluded with a 38-1 setback to Midland in non-conference action.

In the opener, Mami Selemani (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) put her squad on the board with a 4-0 decision over MVC’s Willow Barnes at 130 pounds.

The freshman, who also wrestled up one weight class against Waldorf, then shut out Jennifer Castaneda 7-0. 170-pounder Salima Omari (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) and 191-pounder Samantha Ruano (Fr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) earned forfeits as well, but the hosts could not overcome three forfeits of their own.

Omari tallied the squad’s lone point against Midland in a 6-4 loss to Mahealani Lewis.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Fayette, Mo. Saturday to compete in the Heart Championship. Action begins at 10 a.m.

Missouri Valley 29, William Penn 3

101–No match (0-0)

109–Lillianna Campbell (M) won by forfeit (0-5)

116–No match (0-5)

123–No match (0-5)

130–Mami Selemani (W) won by decision over Willow Barnes, 4-0 (3-5)

136–Jocelyn Murphy (M) won by forfeit (3-10)

143–Savanna McCutchen (M) won by forfeit (3-15)

155–Kambrie Hedrick (M) won by forfeit (3-20)

170–Mahealani Ramirez (M) won by forfeit (3-25)

191–Danielle Saldivar (M) won by technical fall over Samantha Ruano, 10-0 (3-29)

Waldorf 15, William Penn 13

101–No match (0-0)

109–No match (0-0)

116–No match (0-0)

123–No match (0-0)

130–Mami Selemani (WP) won by decision over Jennifer Castaneda, 7-0 (3-0)

136–Diana Dzasezeva (WU) won by forfeit (3-5)

143–Elizabeth Carrillo (WU) won by forfeit (3-10)

155–Berenice Espino (WU) won by forfeit (3-15)

170–Salima Omari (WP) won by forfeit (8-15)

191–Samantha Ruano (WP) won by forfeit (13-15)

Midland 38, William Penn 1

101–Esther Walker (M) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Salem Scobee (M) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–No match (0-10)

123–Serenity Durham Goree (M) won by fall over Mami Selemani, 2:54 (0-15)

130–Prethy Enriquez (M) won by forfeit (0-20)

136–No match (0-20)

143–Tayler Hayase (M) won by forfeit (0-25)

155–Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (M) won by forfeit (0-30)

170–Mahealani Lewis (M) won by decision over Salima Omari, 6-4 (WPU earned one point by scoring in the match) (1-33)

191–Serena Sanchez (M) won by fall over Samantha Ruano, 1:00 (1-38)