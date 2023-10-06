Statesmen Drop 5-1 Decision to #6 Central Methodist

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team was unable to come up with the biggest upset of the year as it fell 5-1 to #6 Central Methodist in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

WPU (3-6-1, 0-4-1 Heart) lost the shots battle 19-3 (12-1 shots on goal) to the Eagles (9-1-1, 5-0 Heart) who remains undefeated in league play.

The visitors opened the day’s scoring in the fifth minute and then tacked on goals just 14 seconds apart in the 23rd and 24th minutes.

Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing), who paced the navy and gold with two shots, finally got the Statesmen on the board at the 30:23 mark. The senior picked off a pass near midfield and then dribbled the ball to just outside the box before delivering a strike that went over the head of the CMU goalkeeper and into the netting.

Unfortunately, the hosts failed to do much else offensively, while the Eagles tacked on two more scores in the second half.

Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) finished the evening with seven saves.

“I was pleased with our effort and fight tonight,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “We unfortunately just ran into a very good Central Methodist team. We get a couple of starters back from injury this week and we are looking forward to Saturday’s game.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Atchison, Kan. Saturday to face Benedictine in Heart action at 2 p.m.