Statesmen Draw with Park on Senior Night

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s soccer team closed out its home season Saturday night with a 1-1 tie against Park in Heart of America Athletic Conference play on Senior Night.

William Penn (8-5-2, 5-4-1 Heart) outshot Park (7-6-1, 4-5-1 Heart) by an 18-6 tally. Each half was a success in that regard, with six shots in the first half and 12 in the second period. Weather definitely played a factor in the contest as many of the attempts were thrown off goal because of the wind.

WPU scored its only goal of the night at the 33:33 mark of the first half as Joseph Kitengie (Sr., Benoni, South Africa, Business Management) got the ball through traffic and avoided the Pirate defenders on his way to finding the back of the net.

A defensive battle followed Kitengie’s score, until a Park goal in the 63rd minute allowed the visitors to tie things up at 1-1. Both squads had chances down the stretch, but neither could locate the game-winner.

Seniors Milton Magana (Sr., Los Angeles Calif., Sociology) (four shots) and Kitengie (three shots) led WPU offensively, while Hugo Lorenzo (Jr., Madrid, Spain, Industrial Technology) matched Kitengie with three tries.

Harry Nash (Sr., Basingstoke, England, Sports Management) had two saves in the draw.

“This group of seniors has been the most consistent and successful group that we have had in a while,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “The seniors have turned this team into one that is expected to finish in the top of the conference every year and make national tournaments. They have given us and this program everything, while also sacrificing more of their time to come back and use the COVID years they have.”

Up Next: William Penn will travel to Cedar Rapids Tuesday to take on Mount Mercy in a Heart matchup at 7:30 p.m.