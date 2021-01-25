Statesmen Compete in First Big Meet of Year

Maryville, Mo.–The William Penn track and field teams found success against programs from several different divisions when it competed at the Northwest Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State Saturday.

Jackson Coates (So., Aldie, Va.) headlined the men’s efforts with three high finishes, including winning the triple jump event at 45-9.25. The sophomore was also fifth in the long jump (22-1) and 20th in the 60-meter dash (7.06 seconds).

Coates was joined in the 60’s top 20 by Joel Brown (So., Columbus, Ga.) who was 12th in a time of 6.96. Jaelen Love (Jr., Crown Point, Ind.) was a fellow strong sprinter, placing 26th in the 200-meter dash in 22.70.

Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Sr., Hoffman Estates, Ill.) was twice in the top 10, claiming runner-up honors in the high jump (6-5.5) and taking ninth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.86). Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla.) also performed well in the 60 hurdles, finishing fourth in 8.45 seconds.

Justin Moeller (So., Keota, Iowa) was a multiple high placer, earning seventh place in the triple jump at 42-2.25 and 14th in the long jump at 20-7.75.

Jasper Stottlemyer (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) topped WPU’s throwers as he finished sixth in the shot put (48-4.5) and 15th in the weight throw (44-1.25).

Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y.) notched a top 10 as well, placing ninth in the 400-meter dash in 49.95 seconds.

Shaniah Newby (So., Twentynine Palms, Calif.) and Raven Williams (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.) were both superb in the sprints to lead the women’s squad. Newby was 10th in the 200 (26.43) and 14th in the 60 (8.00), while Williams was 15th in the 400 (1:00.31) and 19th in the 200 (26.83).

The 4×400-meter relay team actually had the best finish for the ladies, ending up fourth in a time of 4:07.93.

Katherine Hunter (Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa) also had a strong performance, finishing 12th in the 60 hurdles in 9.81 seconds.

“This was another strong day for our teams,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “The field was tougher, but our athletes answered the call with better performances than a week ago. We had several individual post person bests on both sides and many moved up the conference rankings.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Tuesday to compete in the Grand View Field Meet.