Statesmen Compete at Sectionals, Rok Kostric Qualifies for Nationals

Addison, Ill.–The William Penn bowling teams competed in the USBC Singles Sectionals on Friday.

Rok Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) will be the lone Statesmen representative in the Intercollegiate Singles Championships. He placed third among 276 bowlers, totaling 1,337 pins across his six games for an average of 222.8. Connor Rissi (Fr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa) was the next highest finisher on the men’s side in 91st after totaling 1,120 pins.

On the women’s side of the competition, Madison Ross (Jr., Charles City, Iowa, Exercise Science) was the highest finisher for William Penn in 35th place. She totaled 1,152 pins across her six games. Caitlin Radliff (Fr., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering) finished in 66th among the 232 bowlers with 1,117 pins, and Isabel Diaz (Fr., Kissimmee, Fla., Communications) was close behind her in 72nd with a pin count of 1,106.

For Kostric, USBC nationals will take place from April 20-23 in Addison.

What’s Next: The Statesmen will compete in the team portion of sectionals over the next two days.