Statesmen Compete at Cougar Classic

Columbia, Mo.–The William Penn men’s golf team took home ninth place at the Columbia Cougar Classic Monday and Tuesday.

The team shot 305 the first day and 303 the second day for a total score of 608. Host Columbia took the title at seven-under 561 (279-282) and also had the top individual in Cameron VanLeer at four-under 138 (69-69).

Spencer Tucker (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) struggled a bit the first day at 75, but rallied back 24 hours later to shoot even-par 71 and finish at 146 for a tie of 14th overall.

Austin Hafner (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) was consistent with scores of 76 and 77 for a final tally of 153 and a tie for 32nd. Bailey Johnston (So., Hastings, Minn., Business Management) was also consistent with a pair of 77s, placing 37th at 154.

Jonathan Jarvis (Sr., Burlington, Iowa, Business Management) continued with the theme of level scoring at 77-78–155 (T-38th), while Cameron Johnson (Sr., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Business Management) wrapped up the team scoring with identical rounds of 81 to finish at 162 and tie for 53rd at the event.

“I was pleased with the improvement from the team after last week in Indiana,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “We took a lot of lessons and implemented them into this week. While we did not have our best stuff, we were able to make the best out of our rounds both days. Overall, it was a good step in the right direction for our team.”

Next up: The Statesmen will take about a three-week break before they host the Heart Preview on October 24-25 in Moravia. Play will be contested at The Preserve Golf Course.