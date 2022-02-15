Statesmen Claim First Tournament Win at Wildcat Challenge

Lawrence, Kan.–The William Penn women’s bowling team had a successful weekend at the Baker Wildcat Challenge, winning the 11 team tournament.

Gabi Evans (Jr., West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) was the high performer for the Statesmen, finishing third overall with a pin count of 1,072, including a high game of 267. She averaged 214.4 across her five games.

Madison Ross (Jr., Charles City, Iowa, Exercise Science) and Alexis Lake (Jr., Kaysville, Utah, Nursing) each turned in top 15 finishes as well. Ross finished 14th with 934 pins, just barely edging out Lake who had 933, with the two having near identical averages of 186.8 and 186.6, respectively

Caitlin Radliff (Fr., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering), who bowled the final four games, averaged 193.3 and managed a high game of 235. Evie Roen (Sr., Troy, Mich., Applied Mathematics) saw three games of work as well, averaging 184 pins per game.

The Statesmen had a strong all-around showing through the individual rounds, and had an even better one in team Baker play, finishing as the highest scoring team in Baker rounds with 3,134 total pins. In the final Baker pods, the navy and gold were able to make it into the championship round as one of the two highest scoring teams in their pod, and in the championship round, came out on top to nab their first tournament win of the year.

What’s Next: The Statesmen hit the road to head to Indianapolis next weekend for the Hoosier Classic. The Hoosier will take place from February 19-20.