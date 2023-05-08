Statesmen Campaign Closes at Hands of Eagles

Ozark, Mo.–The William Penn baseball season came to an end Saturday at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship with a 19-2, seven-inning loss to #1 seed Central Methodist.

The Statesmen (29-22) got on the board first, doing so in the second inning as Abraham Arroyo (So., Camuy, P.R., Wellness and Recreation) started by reaching on an error. Trevor Dooley (Jr., Prole, Iowa, Computer Science) singled to center field to put runners on first and third, while Joel Holguin (So., San Bernardino, Calif., Sociology) came through with an RBI single to plate Arroyo.

Unfortunately, CMU answered in the bottom of the frame with seven runs to take the lead for good.

WPU got one run back in the fourth inning. A single by Nathan Jessell (So., Napa, Calif., Sociology) and a walk from Dooley put a pair of runners on base. Holguin then delivered another RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Eagles responded with another crooked inning, though, with eight tallies in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 15-2. The fifth and sixth innings saw Central Methodist add four more runs to its total to cap the scoring.

Holguin topped WPU with two hits and two RBIs, while Dooley and Blair Speas (So., O’Fallon, Mo., Undecided) also finished with two base knocks. Overall, the navy and gold were outhit 18-8.