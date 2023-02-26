State Legislative Representation For Mahaska County At ‘Eggs And Issues’

by Ken Allsup

February 25th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – After introductions of the panel, which included Barb Kniff McCulla from House District 37, Helena Hayes from House District 88, Adrian Dickey from Senate District 41, and Ken Rozenboom, Senate District 19.

All four are Republicans in the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.

Questions included those involving Iowa Senate Bill 85, which would prohibit the Iowa Department of Education from disseminating “social and emotional learning materials.”

Resident Jodi Steinlage asked the panel about their position on the bill and expressed her beliefs about how it would impact students.

She used an example of how one woman in South Carolina was shot when she and another woman got into an argument “because they didn’t know how to handle their emotions.”

“There is nothing sneaky about this. There is nothing immoral about this. There is no hidden message. This is all about figuring out who one is and then how you can become part of a bigger community. I eat, breathe, drink, live this SEL (Social Emotional Learning) stuff,” said Steinlage.

Senator Ken Rozenboom told Steinlage and those in attendance that Senate File 85 is dead. “That bill is dead because I’ve killed it, because I believe it goes too far.”

Joe Warrick, a former Mahaska County Supervisor, and a local farmer, asked the panel about extending budget certification for municipalities until April 30th due to miscalculation for state taxes. He was curious if such legislation to extend the deadline would be subject to the upcoming funnel week.

Dickey, who sits on the Ways and Means Committee, said that tax bills such as the one Warrick referenced were not subject to the funnel process and didn’t carry with them the deadline for that.

We have the entire hour of questions and answers, along with the commentary from the elected officials, available in the video provided.