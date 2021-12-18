Stanley Wins Three Times to Lead WPU at MVC Clash Duals

Marshall, Mo.–Makail Stanley (Fr., Oreana, Ill., Biology) walked off the mat victorious in all three of his matches, while Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) had his hand raised twice, but unfortunately that was about all the success the William Penn men’s wrestling team enjoyed Thursday as it competed at the Missouri Valley Clash Duals.

The Statesmen (2-5) faced off with three top-15 programs. The day began with a 41-9 loss to #12 Campbellsville (Ky.) before WPU took a 31-6 setback to #9 Cumberland (Tenn.). WPU’s action concluded with a 38-6 loss to #11 Ottawa (Kan.).

Hargrove got the navy and gold on the board against Campbellsville by earning a forfeit at 157 pounds. Stanley then defeated Brice Parks 10-5 at 174 pounds, but that was all the squad could muster in its opener.

The Hargrove/Stanley duo then once again compiled all of William Penn’s points versus Cumberland. Hargrove blanked Micheal Long 4-0, while Stanley took down Matthew Sells 8-3.

Stanley wrapped up the event by pinning Ottawa’s Kendall Biddle in a time of 4:53.

Next Up: William Penn is off until after the holiday break, returning to action on January 8 by traveling to Pella to compete in the Central Invitational.

Campbellsville 41, WPU 9

125–Colin Noel (C) won by forfeit (0-6)

133–Cameron Henderson (C) won by fall over Marcus Wilson, 2:21 (0-12)

141–Cole Fort (C) won by technical fall over Hector Diaz, 18-0 (0-17)

149–Cade Meier (C) won by decision over Troy Mita, 10-4 (0-20)

157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by forfeit (6-20)

165–Gavin Smith (C) won by technical fall over Matheson Meade, 16-0 (6-25)

174–Makail Stanley (W) won by decision over Brice Parks, 10-5 (9-25)

184–Jaden Sonner (C) won by major decision over Mason Walters, 10-0 (9-29)

197–Gabe Martinez (C) won by fall over Jesse Schwery, 2:34 (9-35)

285–Gabe Craig (C) won by fall over Branson Bottorff, 6:21 (9-41)

Cumberland 31, WPU 6

125–Carter Cox (C) won by forfeit (0-6)

133–Hayden Lemmons (C) won by technical fall over Marcus Wilson, 16-1 (0-11)

141–Blaine Fussel (C) won by decision over Hector Diaz, 10-5 (0-14)

149–Eli Clemmons (C) won by major decision over Troy Mita, 12-3 (0-18)

157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by decision over Micheal Long, 4-0 (3-18)

165–Clark Leddon (C) won by decision over Matheson Meade, 13-12 (3-21)

174–Makail Stanley (W) won by decision over Matthew Sells, 8-3 (6-21)

184–Austin Antcliffe (C) won by decision over Mason Walters, 5-1 (6-24)

197–River Henry (C) won by decision over Jesse Schwery, 8-4 (6-27)

285–Grant Clarkson (C) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 13-1 (6-31)

Ottawa 38, WPU 6

125–Eddie Daniel (O) won by forfeit (0-6)

133–Diago Hernandez (O) won by fall over Marcus Wilson, 2:00 (0-12)

141–Parker Wright (O) won by decision over Hector Diaz, 4-0 (0-15)

149–Hunter Wagner (O) won by decision over Troy Mita, 4-3 (0-18)

157–Braden Anderson (O) won by major decision over Cameron Hargrove, 12-4 (0-22)

165–Dayton Hill (O) won by fall over Matheson Meade, 1:35 (0-28)

174–Makail Stanley (W) won by fall over Kendall Biddle, 4:53 (6-28)

184–Cameron Young-Leggett (O) won by decision over Mason Walters, 10-4 (6-31)

197–Santino Gee (O) won by decision over Jesse Schwery, 3-1 (6-34)

285–Justin Darter (O) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 11-1 (6-38)