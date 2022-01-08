Stanley, Bottorff Place at Central Invitational

Pella–The William Penn men’s wrestling team opened up 2022 by battling at the Central Under Armour Invitational Saturday.

174-pounder Makail Stanley (Fr., Oreana, Ill., Biology) led the navy and gold by placing fifth with a 3-1 record. The freshman defeated two foes by technical fall.

Branson Bottorff (So., Mackinaw, Ill., Mechanical Engineering) also placed at heavyweight, pinning one opponent to take fourth place.

The quartet of 133-pounder Brise Bennett (So., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management), 165-pounders Marco Guzman (So., Miami, Fla., Business Management) and Michael Baker (So., Underwood, Iowa, Elementary Education), and 174-pounder Mason Walters (Fr., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) all collected one pin apiece.

157-pounder Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) was victorious by technical fall as well.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Lamoni next Tuesday to face Graceland in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6:30 p.m.