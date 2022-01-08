Stanley, Bottorff Place at Central Invitational

Pella–The William Penn men’s wrestling team opened up 2022 by battling at the Central Under Armour Invitational Saturday.

174-pounder Makail Stanley (Fr., Oreana, Ill., Biology) led the navy and gold by placing fifth with a 3-1 record. The freshman defeated two foes by technical fall.

Branson Bottorff (So., Mackinaw, Ill., Mechanical Engineering) also placed at heavyweight, pinning one opponent to take fourth place.

The quartet of 133-pounder Brise Bennett (So., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management), 165-pounders Marco Guzman (So., Miami, Fla., Business Management) and Michael Baker (So., Underwood, Iowa, Elementary Education), and 174-pounder Mason Walters (Fr., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) all collected one pin apiece.

157-pounder Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) was victorious by technical fall as well.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Lamoni next Tuesday to face Graceland in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6:30 p.m.

Posted by on Jan 8 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                   

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News