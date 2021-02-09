St. Louis Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, at approximately 11:35 pm, the Pella Police Department received a 911 call from a motorist in the 1800 block of Highway 163, in rural Mahaska County. This motorist reported that he had found a female subject, sitting in a car on the side of the road, and that she appeared to have been stabbed several times. Members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office responded to this call. Upon their arrival, 36-year-old Shauna Colleen Flynn, from St. Louis, MO was found inside the car, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and head. Ms. Flynn was taken to the Pella Hospital by the Pella Ambulance Service and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, in stable condition.

As a result of the investigation into this matter, the suspect in this stabbing, 29-year-old Jonathan Jerome McAtee of St. Louis, was found to be in a hotel room in Ottumwa. At approximately 2:55 am, this date, McAtee was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office, without incident. McAtee was taken to the Mahaska County Jail where he was incarcerated on one count of Attempt to Commit Murder (a class B felony). McAtee will make his initial appearance in court later this date. The preliminary investigation into this incident indicates that this stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in their investigation by members of the Pella Police Department, The Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Drug Task Force, the Ottumwa Police Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, the Pella Dispatch Center and the Iowa State Patrol. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.