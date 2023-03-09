Spring Season Opens with Tournament Victory

Lawrence, Kan.–The Statesmen women’s golf team rallied on the second day to nip a league foe, beginning its spring campaign with a win at the Ottawa Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

William Penn finished first out of seven teams with a two-day score of 655 (332-323) at the par-72 Eagle Bend Golf Course. Baker, which led after the first 18 holes, claimed runner-up status at 659 (331-328).

Paul Martin-Montero led the 42-player field at 154 (76-78). The Wildcats had the top two players in the event, but the depth of the Statesmen prevailed in the end.

The Statesmen, who were without top scorer Gabriana Franco (Fr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) in the lineup, were paced by Olivia Lange (So., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management). Lange took the bronze with a score of 161 (81-80).

WPU’s remaining three scoring players were also in the top 10, including Courtney Jackson (Sr., Liberty Lake, Wash., Digital Communication) who was sixth at 164 (81-83). Carlee Frayne (Jr., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management) was next in seventh at 165 (84-81), while Jaclyn Wojciechowski (Sr., Graytown, Ohio, Business Management) finished at 167, including a team tournament-low 79 on Tuesday (88 on Monday), to tie for ninth.

Grace Butler (Jr., Arnolds Park, Iowa, Engineering) wrapped up the varsity grouping in a tie for 22nd at 179 (86-93).

Emma Lawson (So., Rossville, Ind., Exercise Science) helped William Penn’s reserve team to a fourth-place effort with a 171 (85-86). The Statesmen JV crew finished at 704 (347-357).

“Coming out of the offseason, we knew there was going to be some rust that needed to be ground off,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Throughout the two days, we were back and forth with Baker. I am proud of our squad for getting the win and sticking to their plan, even though they knew they did not have their ‘A’ game early in the season.”

“This was a good reminder of our depth with our reserve squad finishing fourth,” Warne added. “Overall, I was impressed with how they handled themselves; we came away with a lot that we can continue to work on throughout the spring.”

Next Up: After a week in Arizona to work on their games, the Statesmen resume their season on March 27-28 as they travel to Old Hickory, Tenn. for the Music City Invitational. Play will be contested at Hermitage Golf Course.