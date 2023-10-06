Southern Iowa Speedway Set To Host Musco Lighting Fall Challenge

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Speedway located on the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa is set to host the season ending Stock Car Racing Spectacular with the running of the Musco Lighting Fall Challenge presented by “Your Life Iowa”. The annual two day racing event will present two full racing programs this weekend, Friday and Saturday, October 13th and 14th. “Your Life Iowa” is a program under the direction of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services which provides free confidential support for Iowans struggling with alcohol, gambling, drugs and mental health.

Racing action will include the classes that raced weekly at the Southern Iowa Speedway in 2023. Mid States Machine Stock Cars, Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods, Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks and Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts will race both nights with the prize money being increased greatly. The Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprint Cars will run Friday night and the Saturday night program will include Nostalgia Late Models for the first time ever at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Fans will see cars racing that will take them back to racing over 40 years ago.

Friday night hot laps will get underway at 7:15 with a full program of racing to follow.

Saturday, fans are encouraged to come to the track early and get a close up look of the Nostalgia Late Models on display in front of the grandstand entrance. Hot laps will get underway at 6:30 pm on Saturday night with a full program of racing to follow. The Southern Iowa Speedway continues to offer fans the best value in racing with the adult admission being only $10 each night even though the race purses have been greatly enhanced.