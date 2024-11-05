Smith’s Career-High 28 Not Enough as WPU Unable to Hold Big Lead Against H-SSU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s basketball team led by double figures before intermission, but faltered in the second half as it lost 80-78 to Harris-Stowe State in non-conference action Monday.

The Statesmen (1-1) were outshot 43.9%-34.3%, but posted a 53-44 advantage in rebounding, including a 24-16 mark on the offensive glass. The edge led to WPU posting a 15-9 edge in second-chance points.

Unfortunately, the hosts committed 24 turnovers, which the Hornets (1-0) converted into 28 points. Conversely, the navy and gold only scored 13 points off H-SSU’s 18 giveaways.

The sides went back and forth in the first quarter with WPU closing on an 8-2 run to lead 20-19 after 10 minutes of action.

William Penn also recorded the first six points of the second period as part of an overall 10-0 run. It only got better for the Statesmen as they eventually opened up a game-high 17-point lead at 46-29 on a three-pointer by Shelby Clark (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Wellness and Recreation).

The visitors wrapped up the opening half on a mini run, however, to make it 48-36 at intermission. The Hornets continued to chip away, turning the game on its proverbial head by outscoring the Statesmen 21-8 in the third to claim a 57-56 edge with one quarter left to play.

Despite falling behind by six at one juncture, William Penn never surrendered. A layup by Jaida Smith (Sr., Milwaukee, Wis., Business Management) with 1:39 to go gave the home crew the advantage once more at 75-74. West scored the next time down the court as the Statesmen led for the final time at 77-76.

Both teams struggled offensively in the waning seconds, though, including WPU, which had a chance to tie the game, but failed. Down just three inside of the final 20 seconds, the Statesmen came up empty and fell for the first time in the 2024-2025 campaign.

Smith topped all players Monday with 28 points on 9-for-21 shooting (4-for-11 3-PT); she was also 6-for-7 at the charity stripe. The senior tallied three assists and three steals as well.

As a team, William Penn was 23-for-34 (67.6%), while Harris-Stowe State was just 20-for-34 (58.8%).

Alyssa Hames (Grad., Ackley, Iowa, Master’s of Sports Management) had a big performance as well, posting a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

West just missed double digits with nine points, while the trio of Amaria Turner (Jr., Des Moines, Iowa, Human Services), Kayla Peoples (Jr., Waco, Texas, Nursing), and Rebecca Fraley (Jr., Windsor, Conn., Biology) each ended the evening with five points. All nine Statesmen that saw the hardwood scored in the contest.

Fraley dished out four assists, while West blocked a pair of shots.

“Hats off to Harris-Stowe State; they never quit and deserved the victory, but we also beat ourselves tonight,” Head Coach Joe McKinstry said. “We did a lot of good things tonight, but unfortunately we have to do a better job taking care of the ball and we have to be more disciplined on the defensive end. If we do those two things, we have a chance to win a lot of games.”