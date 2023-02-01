Six in Heart Rating, Two in NAIA as Poll #4 Released

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s wrestling team has more than half of its lineup ranked in the league as the NAIA released its fourth set of polls last week.

The Statesmen, who are ranked 47th in the nation with 11 points, are led by 149-pounder Cameron Hargrove (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) in 18th and 174-pounder Makail Stanley (So., Oreana, Ill., Biology) in 25th.

Grand View is still first nationally with 299 points, while Life (Ga.) is a close second with 280. Southeastern (Fla.) (241), Doane (Neb.) (181), and Indiana Tech (175) complete the top five.

Within the Heart of America Athletic Conference, WPU is sixth (71), while Grand View is first (236).

Stanley is guiding the navy and gold in the league in the #2 spot, while Hargrove is fourth.

The quartet of 133-pounder Sabri Sino (Fr., Franklin, Wis., Sports Management), 157-pounder Kael Bunce (Jr., Stockbridge, Mich., Mechanical Engineering), 165-pounder Matheson Meade (So., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science), and 184-pounder Mason Walters (So., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) are all sixth at their respective weight classes.