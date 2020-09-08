Sheriff Thankful For Community Support

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem recently sent out a message of thanks to the community for the support after the death of one of his deputies, Brian Rainey.

Van Renterghem was thankful for all the people who stepped up in the community, offering assistance, prayers, and kind words for “not only the Sheriff’s Office but also for Brian’s family.”

“It’s just been overwhelming,” he added of the support.

Van Renterghem spoke at Brian’s memorial service, as he served with him at the Oskaloosa Police Department, and then at the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.

“I really had to cut that speech down,” Van Renterghem remembers. “I’ll bet Brian is just rolling his eyes, thinking what is all this big fuss about?”

“I don’t think Brian would necessarily want all that attention,” says Van Renterghem, remembering his friend and fellow law enforcement officer.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem Press Release

To the citizens of Mahaska County:

I wanted to take a moment to thank all the citizens of the Mahaska County community for their kind words, gestures, prayers, and support since the passing of Deputy Brian Rainey. We here at the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office cannot express our sincere appreciation well enough. We also appreciate the love and support that you have shown to Brian’s family. Although the individuals, businesses, and groups are too numerous to list individually, please know that we appreciate each and everyone one of you.

Russ