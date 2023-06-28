SHEDD NAMED FIRST IHCC WOMEN’S GOLF COACH

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Michael Shedd as the first head coach of its women’s golf program. Shedd was officially introduced Monday afternoon with a press conference on GoHillsTV.

PRESS CONFERENCE: SHEDD INTRODUCED AS FIRST WOMEN’S GOLF HEAD COACH, VIA GOHILLSTV

“I’m excited to officially add Michael to the Indian Hills Athletics family and get our women’s golf program off the ground,” stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. “I look forward to working with him to build a championship caliber program with this new venture for Warrior Athletics.”

Following a national search, Shedd was tapped to lead the newest sport offering at Indian Hills Community College. Women’s golf became the 19th collegiate sport at Indian Hills and will compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI level and in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). The program was recently awarded a Sport Opportunity Grant through the NJCAA Foundation to aid in recruiting and additional components of the program. Shedd will begin the recruitment process throughout the 2023-24 academic year with competition for the program set to begin in the fall of 2024.

Shedd joins the Warrior program after previously serving as head coach of the men’s and women’s golf programs at Lyon College, an NAIA institution in Batesville, AR. Shedd oversaw all facets of the programs, including recruiting, budgeting, scheduling, and organization of home events. Both programs finished in the top seven of the American Midwest Conference Championship. Academically, three individuals were named to the 2023 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete team.

“I’m very excited to be the first head coach of the women’s program at Indian Hills,” stated Shedd. “I hope that I can bring the same standard of success to this program as the other program’s on campus have had.”

Prior to his time at Lyon, Shedd served as the head golf coach at Rivercrest High School in Wilson, AR for four years where he led the program to two state tournament appearances. Shedd also served as a teacher at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.

Prior to Rivercrest, Shedd taught at Trumann Public school in Trumann, AR and served as the Volunteer Interim Head Golf Coach where he led the program to its first state appearance in more than 30 years.

Shedd has been a part of First Tee, a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by integrating the game of golf. Shedd has also worked professionally under former PGA Tour pro and Arkansas University All-American Deane Pappas.

Shedd competed collegiately for three seasons at Lyon College where he earned multiple top-five and top-10 finishes throughout his career. A native of Manila, AR, Shedd earned All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State honors at Manila High School.

Shedd received a Masters of Science in Sports Administration and Bachelors of Science in Education, Physical Education from Arkansas State University.

Shedd and his wife Brittney have one daughter, Melanie and a son, Luke.