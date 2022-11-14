Several Claim Multiple Wins at GV Open

Des Moines–The William Penn men’s wrestling team saw its best competition thus far this season as it competed at the Grand View Open Saturday.

In a tournament separated into two divisions–Open and Freshman/Sophomore–a total of 11 Statesmen had their hands raised in victory.

OPEN

Makail Stanley (So., Orena, Ill., Biology) paced the navy and gold at the top division, going 3-2 at 174 pounds with one major decision and one fall. He ended up in the top eight at his weight class.

149-pounder Cameron Hargrove (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) also picked up three victories, while Steven Skewes (So., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) finished 2-2 at 157 pounds with one technical fall and one fall.

Fellow 157-pounder Kael Bunce (So., Muskegon, Mich., Industrial Technology) and 184-pounder Mason Walters (So., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) both won one match at the Open as well.

FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE

Noah Aken (Fr., Omaha, Neb., Education) enjoyed the most success of WPU’s younger grapplers, posting a 4-2 record at 141 pounds, including one technical fall and one fall.

133-pounder Sabri Sino (Fr., Franklin, Wis., Sports Management), who was 3-2 (one fall), and 157-pounder Tavian Thomas (Fr., Omaha, Neb., Business Management), who was 2-2 (one major decision), also recorded multiple wins.

125-pounder Corbin Grace (Fr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Sports Management), 133-pounder Nathaniel Lucero (Fr., El Paso, Texas, Industrial Technology), and 285-pounder Nikolas Ortega (Fr., Holland, Mich., Industrial Technology) all pinned one foe each Saturday.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Thursday to host Missouri Valley in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 7 p.m.