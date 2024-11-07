Seven Selected for All-Heart Laurels, O’Reilly as NOY

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s soccer team had one of its best representations in program history as the 2024 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Wednesday.

Sean Bohan (Sr., Dublin, Ireland, Business Management), Edan Sears (Sr., Telford, England, Sports Management), Connor O’Reilly (Sr., Letterkenny, Ireland, General Accounting), and Miguel Menendez (So., Oviedo, Spain, Wellness and Recreation) were all named to the 14-member first team.

Hugo Cornish (So., Sydney, Australia, Business Management) was one of 13 individuals to garner second-team laurels, while Albert Feixas (Fr., Santa Coloma de Farners, Spain, Exercise Science) and Leighton Jameson (Jr., Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Psychology) were selected as part of the 14-player third squad.

The seven honorees is the third most in school history, behind only the eight in both 2002 and 2006. The quartet of first teamers is the most ever for the Statesmen.

O’Reilly also collected the Heart’s Newcomer of the Year accolade. It is the third ever at WPU and first since 2005.

The septet has guided William Penn to its best campaign ever as the Statesmen enter postseason play at 14-2-2 (8-2-1 Heart). WPU is #5 in the NAIA and finished second in the Heart regular season standings.

Bohan and Sears are now two-time all-Heart recipients, while the remaining five individuals are all first-time winners.

Bohan enters the league tournament with a 10-2-1 record and a 0.79 Goals Against Average. The senior, who has recorded 28 saves (.737 save percentage) has posted four shutouts. His season high of six saves came against Clarke on September 17.

Bohan has one Heart Defensive Player of the Week award this fall.

Sears has been the centerpiece of the navy and gold back line, holding opponents to just 0.86 goals per game, including tallying seven shutouts. The defender has also scored one goal with one assist.

O’Reilly is one of William Penn’s top offensive players with seven goals and four assists. He has managed two game-winning goals. A one-time Heart Offensive Player of the Week, the senior has a pair of two-goal games in 2024.

Menendez, who leads WPU with 11 assists (also has six goals), has produced two-game winning scores. The sophomore’s season high of two assists has occurred in three separate contests.

Cornish is pacing his crew offensively in goals (10) and points (27); he has tallied seven assists as well. The sophomore, who has been honored once this year as Heart Offensive Player of the Week, scored a three-goal hat trick against Culver-Stockton on October 22. He has recorded two game-winners.

Feixas has enjoyed a productive freshman season, scoring eight goals with one assist. He has already posted a pair of two-goal performances and has one game-winning goal.

Jameson has done it on both ends of the pitch. He has helped the back line to seven shutouts, while also scoring four goals with one assist. His goals have been extremely clutch as he leads William Penn with three game-winners.

Sam Green of Missouri Valley was chosen as the Heart Player of the Year, while Clarke’s Luke Persenico was tabbed as Offensive POY. Kazuki Hashimoto of Missouri Valley took home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year accolade, while Reilly Marlow-Jones of Baker received the Heart’s Freshman of the Year honor. Missouri Valley’s Vladimir Simic collected the Heart Coach of the Year award from his peers.