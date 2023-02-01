Seven Ranked in Heart in Fourth Poll

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team has seven representatives in the conference as the NAIA released its fourth set of polls last week.

WPU is tied for 40th in the NAIA with four points as 116-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (So., Quincy, Ill., Biology) and 123-pounder Mami Selemani (Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) are both rated 20th.

Grand View is the new #1 with 194 points, while Life (Ga.) is second with 186. Southern Oregon is also in the mix with 181 points, while Cumberlands (Ky.) (141) and Menlo (Calif.) (132) round out the top five.

The Statesmen are seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 55.5 points, while Grand View tops the league with 218 points.

Selemani is the navy and gold’s best grappler in fifth place, while Ashleigh Denny (So., El Paso, Texas, Undecided) is sixth at 136 pounds.

130-pounder Mariah Webster (Fr., Mingo, Iowa, Elementary Education) is seventh, while the trio of Steinkamp, 123-pounder Tatiana Garcia (Fr., Amarillo, Texas, Psychology), and 155-pounder MayLee Edwards (So., Newton, Kan., Psychology) are all eighth.

Grecia Martinez (Fr., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Technology) is ninth at 116 pounds as well.