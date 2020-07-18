Seven gain track and field academic honors for Central
PELLA—The Central College women’s track and field team was named an All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association while seven Dutch men’s and women’s athletes received individual honors.
Under coach Brandon Sturman, the women’s squad posted a 3.174 grade point average for the year, topping the minimum 3.100 standard. It’s the fifth year in a row the Dutch have earned the award and the 13th time overall.
Four Central women’s athletes, including three three-time honorees, were recognized for the individual award, with three men cited. To qualify, an athlete must post a minimum 3.30 GPA and qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship, finish the regular season ranked in the top 50 in an individual event or in the top 35 in a relay event.
Mary Gray (junior, West Des Moines, Waukee HS) was honored for the third straight year. She was a national meet qualifier in the pentathlon and carries a 3.44 GPA with a business management major.
Courtney Kruthoff (junior, Erie, Ill.) was also cited for the third time. She was ranked in the high jump and carries a 3.82 grade point average with a psychology major.
Another three-time honoree, Kiki Pingel (junior, Pella), was ranked in the pentathlon. She carries a 3.77 with an exercise science major.
Kennedy Morris (junior, Earlham) was a national meet qualifier in the weight throw. She has a 3.32 GPA and a mathematics major.
Central’s women’s program has had 44 athletes gain USTFCCCA all-academic honors 78 times.
Three Central men were tabbed for the first time.
Sam Beatty (freshman, Mount Pleasant) was ranked in the high jump and posted a 3.35 GPA with an environmental studies major.
Will DeHaan (sophomore, DeWitt, Central HS) carries a 4.0 GPA with a business management major. He was ranked in the 800 meters.
Preston Kizer (senior, Dubuque) also was ranked in the 800. He graduated with a 3.31GPA and an environmental studies major.
Central’s men have had 34 athletes win the award 52 times.
Central’s USTFCCCA All-Academic women’s team honorees
Amy Olson, 1999
Jen Osteen, 1999
Hollie Reilly, 1999
Katie Button, 2000, 2001, 2002
Jenn Hansen, 2001, 2002, 2003
Abby Gonzales, 2002
Lindsay Schultz, 2002, 2003
Raegan Schultz, 2002, 2003
Alex Costigan, 2006
Chelsey Keller, 2006
Alicia Whisner, 2006, 2007
Angie Berry, 2007, 2009
Rachel Boeke, 2007, 2008, 2009
Kari Hutchinson, 2007, 2008
Chelsey Keller, 2007
Emily Teas, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Rachelle Tipton, 2008, 2009, 2010
Jill Ziskovsky, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Hannah Anderson, 2009
Felicia Coleman, 2010
Ashley Feldman, 2010
Sam Retz, 2010
Rachel Purdy, 2011, 2012
Morgan Sharp, 2012
Rachel Northrup, 2012
Miranda Wehde, 2012
Camie Kibbee, 2014, 2015
Allie McBroom, 2014, 2015
Whitney Pavlat, 2014
Monica Ruiz, 2014, 2015, 2016
Emma Drees, 2015, 2017
Morgan Koenigs, 2015, 2017
Kate Patton, 2015, 2016
Meredith Zimmerman, 2015
Holly McKinney, 2016, 2018
Lorell Stuht, 2017
Mary Gray, 2018, 2019
Evie Kammeyer, 2018
Courtney Kruthoff, 2018, 2019
Kiki Pingel, 2018, 2019
Emily Burt, 2019
Tori VanVelzen, 2019
Central’s USTFCCCA All-Academic men’s track and field team honorees
Craig Cantrall, 1994
Andy Goodman, 1994
Nate Smith, 1994
Jon Rathje, 1999
Matt Webster, 1999
Marc VanderVelden, 2000
Tony Brownlee, 2001, 2002
Lucas Nims, 2001
Matt Jens, 2002
Matt McCombs, 2002
Cale Van Genderen, 2003
Tanner Whipple, 2003
Ben Bollard, 2006, 2007
Bryan George, 2006
Guy Dierikx, 2007, 2008
Cody Huisman, 2007
Alex Miller, 2007
Adam Wolf, 2007
Kurtis Brondyke, 2011
Tyler Crouse, 2010, 2011, 2012
Spencer Hammack, 2014, 2015
Drew Jackson, 2014, 2015
Eric Larson, 2014, 2015
Jaemin Powell, 2014, 2016
Jamie Vander Veer, 2015
Mark Fairley, 2016, 2017, 2018
Hunter Howe, 2016, 2018
Ryan Kruse, 2016, 2017, 2018
Will Daniels, 2017, 2018, 2019
Michael Firkins, 2018
Kyle Pape, 2018, 2019
Jon Specht, 2018
Sam Beatty, 2020
Will DeHaan, 2020
Preston Kizer, 2020