Seven gain track and field academic honors for Central

PELLA—The Central College women’s track and field team was named an All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association while seven Dutch men’s and women’s athletes received individual honors.

Under coach Brandon Sturman, the women’s squad posted a 3.174 grade point average for the year, topping the minimum 3.100 standard. It’s the fifth year in a row the Dutch have earned the award and the 13th time overall.

Four Central women’s athletes, including three three-time honorees, were recognized for the individual award, with three men cited. To qualify, an athlete must post a minimum 3.30 GPA and qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship, finish the regular season ranked in the top 50 in an individual event or in the top 35 in a relay event.

Mary Gray (junior, West Des Moines, Waukee HS) was honored for the third straight year. She was a national meet qualifier in the pentathlon and carries a 3.44 GPA with a business management major.

Courtney Kruthoff (junior, Erie, Ill.) was also cited for the third time. She was ranked in the high jump and carries a 3.82 grade point average with a psychology major.

Another three-time honoree, Kiki Pingel (junior, Pella), was ranked in the pentathlon. She carries a 3.77 with an exercise science major.

Kennedy Morris (junior, Earlham) was a national meet qualifier in the weight throw. She has a 3.32 GPA and a mathematics major.

Central’s women’s program has had 44 athletes gain USTFCCCA all-academic honors 78 times.

Three Central men were tabbed for the first time.

Sam Beatty (freshman, Mount Pleasant) was ranked in the high jump and posted a 3.35 GPA with an environmental studies major.

Will DeHaan (sophomore, DeWitt, Central HS) carries a 4.0 GPA with a business management major. He was ranked in the 800 meters.

Preston Kizer (senior, Dubuque) also was ranked in the 800. He graduated with a 3.31GPA and an environmental studies major.

Central’s men have had 34 athletes win the award 52 times.

