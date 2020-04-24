Secretary Pate makes six more types of filings available through Fast Track system

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate transitioned six types of business filings into the Fast Track Filing system this week. The upgrade will allow Iowa businesses to manage their filings faster and easier than ever before.

The new types of filings available through the Fast Track system include Statement of Dissolution, Statement of Termination, Statement of Cancellation, Certificate of Withdrawal, and Articles of Dissolution. Numerous other types of filings, including creating a new business entity and filing a Biennial Report, have previously been made available through the Fast Track system.

“Since Fast Track Filing launched two years ago, we’ve reduced processes that used to take as much as three weeks down to less than a day,” Secretary Pate said. “Making these services available online and expedited is vital for Iowa’s business community, especially during this pandemic.”

Since January 1, 2020, 85% of Iowa business filings with the Secretary of State’s Office have been conducted through Fast Track Filing. Businesses can set up at Fast Track Filing account at filings.sos.iowa.gov.