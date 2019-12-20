Secretary Naig makes statement on USMCA passing through the House
DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 19, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“Passing of the USMCA through the U.S. House of Representatives is one step closer to ratifying this much-needed trade agreement,” said Secretary Naig. “As our largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico purchase more than $10.3 billion in agricultural exports each year. This supports over 83,000 Iowa jobs, gives farmers more market access to sell their products, and allows consumers to save money on imported goods.”
Posted by Press Release on Dec 20 2019. Filed under State News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.