Secretary Naig makes statement on USMCA passing through the House

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 19, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Passing of the USMCA through the U.S. House of Representatives is one step closer to ratifying this much-needed trade agreement,” said Secretary Naig. “As our largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico purchase more than $10.3 billion in agricultural exports each year. This supports over 83,000 Iowa jobs, gives farmers more market access to sell their products, and allows consumers to save money on imported goods.”