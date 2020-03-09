Second Win for WPU in Florida

Clermont, Fla.–With one win in the bag, the team finished their first day down south with a contest against Lindenwood-Bellville. The Lynx entered winless and William Penn would not falter in their second game, earning a 7-3 victory. William Penn improves to 2-9 overall.

Once again, the offense went to work right away as Avery Rayos (Jr., Henderson, Nev., Biology) reached on a walk. Sonia Reddy (Sr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) moved her on a sacrifice bunt and Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology) took a base on balls. Kiya Harper (Sr., Decatur, Ill., Exercise Science) then took a walk to load the bases. Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) ripped one towards first and the defender could not handle it, scoring Rayos. Lindsay Lambert (Sr., Elk Grove, Calif., Elementary Education) would then smack a double that scored two of the three runners aboard, giving WPU a 3-0 lead.

Kelsey Lint (Fr., Brooklyn, Iowa, Elementary Education), got the ball and kept the Lynx quiet thru two innings. In the top of the second, the navy and gold gave her some more run support as they tacked on two more.

Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) led off with a base hit and Rayos followed her with a bunt that the opponents could not handle. Reddy also threw down a bunt and everyone reached base safely, leaving the bases juiced for Quiroga. She took a walk as did Harper, as Lindenwood gifted the Statesmen a pair of runs. However, the team could not bring home anymore and three were stranded on base to close the top half.

The third inning was silent for both teams but Quiroga let fly with her first home run of the year to make it 6-0 in favor of WPU in the top of the fourth. The designated home team came back against Lint in the bottom half of the inning however, as they would put up three runs. With runners at second and third, the call to the pen was made and Dakota Kulis (Fr., Chicago, Ill., Biology) went to the circle. Lint ended the day with three and a third innings pitched, giving up three runs on two hits. She struck out and walked two. Kulis stayed calm under the threat, and despite giving up a run on a ground out that made it 6-3, did not allow any more.

Reddy would help drive in the last run scored in the game in the top of the fifth. Resa and Rayos got aboard and the senior would blast a double that scored Resa. While that was the only run the team could get in the top of the inning, it was more than enough for Kulis to close the door with ease.

The freshman would set the Lynx down in order in the fifth and sixth. She then left the one runner that reached base on an error in the seventh standing there after a ground out ended the contest Kulis worked three and two/thirds of the game in relief, giving up zero hits and zero runs. She also notched one strike out.

Eight Statesmen got a hit and Resa led the way with two of the team’s nine total. Lambert and Quiroga each led the team with two runs batted in.

Next Up: Two more games on the docket tomorrow as the Statesmen will face University of Michigan-Dearborn at 3:45 p.m. and Missouri Baptist at 6:00 p.m.